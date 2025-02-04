Telugu film producer KP Chowdary, best known for the movie Kabali, was found dead in Goa. It is believed that he took his own life. According to India Today, local police revealed that Chowdary had lived alone in the Goa flat for six months. Authorities allegedly procured a one-page suicide note written in English from his bedroom. It stated that “no one should be held responsible for his suicide.”

The producer reportedly did not answer his friends’ phone calls on Monday, February 3, 2025. Shortly after, they notified the flat owner out of concern, who went to check on the producer and found him deceased. The owner contacted the police, who later informed Chowdary’s mother about the tragedy. She resides in Palvancha, Khammam, where KP Chowdary originally hails from.

KP Chowdary, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, graduated in mechanical engineering and was the Director of Operations at the Indian Institute of Aeronautical Engineering and Technology in Pune. He eventually quit his job in 2016 and decided to start working in the film industry.

The producer was best known for his work on the Tamil film Kabali. He also contributed to Telugu films such as Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, as well as Tamil film Kanitan as a distributor. Unfortunately, Chowdary also struggled with financial and personal issues.

Per India Today, he was arrested by The Cyberabad Special Operations Team in a high-profile drug case. He reportedly got in legal trouble for possessing 93 grams of cocaine two years back. Additional investigations revealed that he had connections with key figures in Kollywood, Tollywood, and the business world. Some reports even hinted towards KP Chowdary’s alleged connection with an infamous drug kingpin in Goa.

Chowdary’s tragic death came at a time when he grappled with personal, professional, and legal issues. Some sources even claimed that the producer has been under stress since his 2023 arrest up to the days leading into his demise.

