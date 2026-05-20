Karuppu has come at the right time for Suriya, who has been struggling to deliver a clean success for a long time. The film is on track to emerge as a big success at the Indian box office and is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. On the first Tuesday, day 5, it displayed a fantastic hold, which helped the film cross 90 crore in net collections, and now, it needs less than 5 crore to become the first 100 crore net grosser for the actor. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored an impressive 12.75 crore on the first Tuesday, day 5, displaying a drop of just 10.83% from day 4’s 14.3 crore. Overall, it has earned a solid 95.05 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 112.15 crore gross. Today, on day 6, the film is likely to stay in double-digits, thus comfortably entering the 100 crore club.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 14.3 crore

Day 5 – 12.75 crore

Total – 95.05 crore

All set to make history for Suriya

As we can see, Karuppu has already earned 95.05 crore and needs only 4.95 crore more to score a century. So, today, it’s going to score a century in net collections, becoming the first Suriya film to do so. So, it’s going to be a historic moment for the actor today, and, given the momentum, the film could also be his first 150-crore grosser.

Budget and recovery

Karuppu was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 95.05 crore net. So, in 5 days, the film has recovered 73.11% of the budget and needs 34.95 crore more to make a full recovery. The remaining numbers will be covered soon, thus giving Suriya a clean success after 10 years.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 95.05 crore

Recovery – 73.12%

Deficit – 34.95 crore

Deficit% – 26.88%

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