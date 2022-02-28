The film industry is finally reeling back to normalcy after the third wave of coronavirus pandemic. While big-budget films are brought much-needed respite for the theatre owners and distributors, regional films Pawankhind is making big strides at the box office. Scroll down to know more.

Digpal Lanjekar’s Marathi film received a remarkable response from the audience in the theatres. The film, which was released on February 18, is still keeping the audience at the edge of their seats even on its second week. The flick is giving tough competition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt.

As per several reports, Marathi film Pawankhind managed to earn Rs 1.02 crore on Friday, 1.55 cr on Saturday and 1.97 crores on Sunday on its second Week. The total film collection now stands around Rs 16.71 crore as the previous week the film collected Rs 12.17 crore. It’s worth pointing out the collection reported is under 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra.

Digpal Lanjekar’s period drama is running with a rapid pace and stiff grip at the box office. Even the hefty competition did not slow down the pace of the films business. The film depicts the valour of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande who denied the term impossible and turns the tabled with an extreme clever mindset and immense courage.

Pawankhind tells the tale of one of the significant events of history. The movie is narrating the story of the last stand that took place on 13 July 1660 by a Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of Adilshah Sultanate. The battle took place between them popularly known as the Battle of Pavan Khind.

So what do you think about Pawankhind? Have you watched it yet? Let us know in the comments.

