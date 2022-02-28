Though Valimai opened to a record start in Tamil, in Hindi the collections were just not there. In its extended weekend (the film released on Thursday), the Ajith Kumar starrer collected 1.50 crores* at the box office. Ideally, this should have been the first day number of the film, and if not on Thursday these should have come on Friday at least since it was a full day release. After all, there was quite some hype around the film, though one has to admit that it was more for the original Tamil version than Hindi.

However, given the fact that it was pitched as a major pan-India release after Pushpa, one would have assumed that yet again there would be some sort of reasonable collections at least to begin with. The comparisons will of course be there with Pushpa [Hindi]. That film had taken a start of 3.33 crores though that too was an over achievement, considering it was being pegged to take a start of 1.50 crores.

In case of Valimai [Hindi], these numbers have come over a period of four days and that pretty much puts things in perspective. From here, one can’t expect any turnaround whatsoever, though given the fact that tomorrow is partial holiday of Mahashivratri, the collections will at least remain consistent till then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

