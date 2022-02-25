Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’s fever has not only gripped the entire nation but also renowned personalities across the globe who couldn’t stop showcasing their love and affection for the blockbuster on their social media platforms.

While the superstar’s global fandom including Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai police & world-renowned cricketers among others have tried their hand at the movie’s memorable dialogues and hook steps of its popular songs, renowned cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recreated Allu Arjun’s popular scene from the blockbuster.

The video of Ravindra Jadeja doing ‘jhukega nahi saala’ surfaced online recently from the ongoing 20-20 matches.

It’s not first time that Ravindra Jadeja showcased his fondness for Pushpa, previously he imitated Allu Arjun’s signature look, dialogue and now his latest act ‘wave on his beard’ took all the cinema and cricket lovers by surprise.

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version Rs 100 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is still bulldozing its way to record books. ‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.

