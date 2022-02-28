Ajith Kumar’s craze has been witnessed yet again, as his latest release, Valimai continues to surprise everyone with its box office numbers. Despite mixed reviews, the actioner is putting a powerful show in theatres, and below is all you need to know.

Released last Thursday, Ajith‘s latest release enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend. As expected, it shattered records on its opening day. Unfortunately, it couldn’t back it up with good content, and damage was seen on day 2 as a huge fall was recorded. However, it showed significant jumps on day 3 and day 4.

Valimai took an exceptional start by making 31.70 crores (nett collection) on day 1. It declined on the next day as 11.50 crores came in. On the third day, the film showed healthy growth by raking in 16.90 crores. On Sunday i.e. day 4, again a jump was seen as 19.20 crores* have come. The Indian grand total of 4 days now stands at 79.30 crores* (all languages).

Valimai is now all set to enter a 100 crore club (with nett collection) in India. It will be interesting to see how the film fares from today onwards.

Meanwhile, a making video of Valimai that was released recently on YouTube set the internet on fire, garnering a phenomenal 85,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of the video being released. Fans of Ajith Kumar went deliriously with pride and happiness watching the video, which among other things showed Ajith, completing a dangerous wheeling stunt on a race bike after falling down the first time.

The makers of the film, directed by H. Vinoth, also used the video to express their thanks to fans who have been unflinching in their support, constantly requesting updates about the film.

