Alia Bhatt has been getting wonderful responses for her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, the film is on its way to breaking major box office records as audiences are flooding towards the cinema halls. Now let’s see what the advance booking status looks like for the day.

Apart from Alia, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial features, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari, amongst others and it is based on a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

As per reports by Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was supposed to get an OTT release 4 weeks after the theatrical release, but looking at the overwhelming response, the makers are planning to postpone the digital release. Now that the makers have so much faith in the audience, let’s find out how it is fairing in the advance booking.

Mumbai

During the weekend Mumbai had the most tremendous response among other states but the advance booking for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has slightly dropped, as 70% of the shows are currently booked.

Delhi-NCR

Compared to the weekend, the capital city is still low on advance booking as only 30% of the show seems to have been booked for the day.

Bengaluru

There’s no improvement compared to the weekend as only 5% of shows are only booked, let’s hope how the day goes.

Hyderabad

Even Hyderabad has a drop in occupancy for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and till now only 10% of the shows are booked.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has a major number of shows but as of now only 20% of the shows are booked.

Chennai

Although Chennai shows a great response for Bollywood films but the weekday booking seems really dull as only 20% of the shows are booked. However, Monday’s figures were amazing.

Pune

As the weekend is over now, weekdays would follow the trend and see a slight drop as 30% of the shows are booked in Pune for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

