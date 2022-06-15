The feud between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was headlined on every single media outlet where Amber had lost the defamation case. Recently, the actress was seen speaking her mind about the case, revealing that she still has feelings for her ex-husband.

Johnny and Amber first came together on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and were seen going on dates for a couple of years. The two got married in 2015 and their marriage started to fall apart in 2016, and soon after the two went their separate ways.

Recently in an interview for NBC News with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard talked about how she still had feelings for Johnny Depp. Amber said, “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.” Recalling her Instagram statement she made before the defamation trial with Depp, the host told the actress “On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement. And part of the statement said, ‘I still have love for Johnny.’”

Replying to the same Amber Heard said, “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.” She continued, “I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.” While concluding the interview when Savannah noted, “Legions of powerful men being cancelled, losing their jobs. Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?” Amber replied by saying, “Of course not. It wasn’t about him.”

The Depp vs Heard defamation case went on for a long six months battle which ended up showing Johnny Depp coming out on the top. The jury asked Amber Heard to pay Depp $15 million for the damages caused to the actor. On the other hand, the judge also asked Johnny to pay Heard $2 million in damages.

