Self-proclaimed film critic KRK is well-known for targetting celebrities and picking up fights with them on social media. The actor and superstar Salman Khan have a long-standing tiff with each other. Kamaal Khan even landed in trouble a few weeks ago when he landed in Mumbai from Dubai. He was arrested by the police.

In September, Kamaal was arrested at Mumbai airport as he returned from Dubai. It was for allegedly demanding s*xual favours from a female actor and holding the complainant’s hand in January 2019. Kamaal had insinuated after his release that Salman was the one behind his arrest.

However, now it seems KRK is extending an olive branch to superstar Salman Khan. In his recent tweet, the Deshdrohi actor said that he doesn’t believe Salman is to be blamed for his arrest in Mumbai.

KRK wrote, “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

KRK in the following tweet even said that Karan Johar had nothing to do with the arrest. “Many people still think that Karan johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks,” he wrote.

Earlier, KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali Court on August 30. According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK’s tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread “hatred”.

