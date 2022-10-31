Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan was announced, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been slamming the film left right and centre. Time and again we have seen the self-claimed critic tweet about the film. Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Now recently the self-proclaimed critic took to his social media handle and now apologised to SRK and said he will now lend his full support to the superstar and his upcoming film.

A while back, KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “मशहूर कहावत है कि अपना मारेगा तो छाँव में डालेगा और ग़ैर मारेगा तो धूप में डालेगा! अब समझ आई! (Mahsoor kahawat hai ki apna maarega toh chaav mein daalega, aur gair maarega toh dhoop mein daalega. Ab aayi samajh) Bhai Jaan @iamsrk. I am really sorry if I hurt you in any way. Now My full support for #Pathaan! All the best.

Reacting to his Tweet, a user wrote, “Kal salmanbhai se maafi mangi aaj srk se kal Akki se magne wala hai ye bc.” “Aa gaya na aukat pe 2 rs insan , whatever Tere pathan ko to tumhare abbajan bhi hit nahi Kara sakte let’s see thali ka baigan,” said another.

Aa gaya na aukat pe 2 rs insan , whatever Tere pathan ko to tumhare abbajan bhi hit nahi Kara sakte let's see thali ka baigan. — Avi Raj (@AviRaj15661509) October 31, 2022

yeh KRK to saala mootne laga. Bina janta ka mood jaane "Full support" karne laga Ganjedi ki movie ko pic.twitter.com/t82wQUr7JU — SG (@saurabhgupta83) October 31, 2022

akhand chutiya hai bhai tu🤦🏽😭 — Juvin Gonsalves (@juvingonsalves) October 31, 2022

Before lending his support to Shah Rukh Khan, KRK apologised to Salman Khan and cleared that he wasn’t behind his arrest.

KRK Tweet, “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films.”

Earlier Tweeting about Pathaan, KRK wrote, “SRK looks desperate. One teaser of #Pathaan has already released. One more #PathaanTeaser is going to release soon. Later 2trailers will be released. Means the public will become fed up of this film before the release only. And then it will become a disaster on the very first day.”

Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

