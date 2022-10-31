Urvashi Rautela Says "Imagine They Did The Same With A Girl's Room" Reacting To Virat Kohli's Room Video Going Viral

A day after India lost against South Africa at the Optus stadium in Perth, former India skipper Virat Kohli came up with an Instagram post where he slammed a fan for making a video of his hotel room without his consent. Now, Urvashi Rautela has reacted to his post on the photo-sharing site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kohli, who is the premier batter of the side, wrote that it appalled him after seeing that the video was intensively been shared on social media. Kohli’s room video which went viral over the internet spoke about safety and privacy concerns. Urvashi who is an international inspiration and keeps on traveling all over the world for work expressed her fear over this video.

Urvashi Rautela took to her social media and also commented on Virat Kohli’s post expressing her thoughts on the behaviour of the person who circulated the video and what might have happened if a women’s room video had been leaked instead, where they could have displayed all the belongings. The actress commented, “Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl’s room 😞 #unprincipled # dishonorable”

It is unprofessional and disgusting of the staff to act in such a brutal manner, which may have called into doubt their sense of dignity.

Urvashi Rautela who is currently traveling and shooting back-to-back for her films has been recently roped in for Ram Pothineni In Boyapati Srinu’s 120 CR Pan Indian Film and replaced Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in ‘Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi Rautela will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

