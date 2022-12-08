A couple of days ago, we brought you the news that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were all set to team up for their third solo cop film, Singham Again. Yes, that’s the official title for Singham 3. While Ajay will once more be seen as Inspector Bajirao Singham, we now hear Deepika Padukone has joined the cast.

Unlike the first two instalments, which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Kareena Kapoor Khan as only Bajirao’s love interest in Singham and Singham Returns, this film will see Deepika in a more impactful role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per media reports coming in, Deepika Padukone has joined Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop universe as Lady Singham with Singham Again. Yes, the actress will be seen playing the first lady cop in Shetty cop films alongside Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Senior Police Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

Interestingly, this role of Deepika Padukone in Singham Again will also be her first outing in a ‘Khaki Vardi.’ Filming for his cop drama is expected to begin in April 2023! More details regarding her role, character name and more are still under wrap.

This film also marks Rohit and Deepika’s second collab (excluding Cirkus’ Current Laga Re) after #ChennaiExpress.

A couple of days ago, the same movie critic took to Twitter and announced the (as of now) official title of Singham 3. Sharing the news with all Singham fans, he tweeted, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”’

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Moves On 2 Years After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Is Currently Dating Seema Sajdeh’s Brother Bunty?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News