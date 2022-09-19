With singing reality show Indian Idol 13 returning with its new season, host Aditya Narayan talked about the show, the contestants and the judges, including Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Aditya opened up about his bond with the judges, saying: “I have done many shows, but working with Vishal, Himesh and Neha is so much fun. All three are lovely human beings and it is so easy to work with. Neha and I are like buddies on the show and we always crack jokes and laugh out loud with each other. I have always learnt from them as even after achieving success, they have managed to stay grounded.”

Asked what new elements the audience will get to see from him in the show as a host, Aditya Narayan replied: “Honestly, I am the kind of person who doesn’t prepare much for any show. ‘Indian Idol’ is a huge platform. I have been hosting it for the past three years and it is like a family to me.

Aditya Narayan added, “So, it’s always like living in the moment whenever I go to the sets of Indian Idol. I keep my phone aside and I try to absorb and observe as much as I can and try to enjoy the moment. I think that’s what makes me whatever I am. Whatever I do it is very instinctive.”

“I feel each moment has its different charm. I try to stay involved to get something interesting out of it,” he added.

Asked about the kind of talent that will be seen this season, Aditya Narayan said: “I am so overwhelmed to see this year’s talents, and every talent has a different journey.”

“I feel this year’s talent is the best as there are various genres that each contestant is coming out with. If you listen to Senchari, she has a brilliant yodelling voice, Senjuti has a soothing soft and sweet singing talent, while Navdeep Wadali has fantastic classical range. A lot of other contestants also stood out during the audition round and it is so good to see such varied talents,” he wrapped up.

Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

