King Charles and Diana’s topsy-turvy relationship is not a secret to the world and as recent reports suggest that Christopher Anderson has unveiled some shocking revelations in the biography titled The King: The Life of Charles III, the fans are curiously awaiting the launch of the book.

King Charles and Princess Diana were first introduced in 1977 and began dating after some time. They got married in a lavish ceremony at S Paul’s Cathedral in London. The couple parted ways in 1992 and their divorce was finalised one year before Diana’s demise in 1997 in a car crash.

Written by Christopher Anderson, The King: The Life of Charles III is set to release on 8 November 2022 and if the latest report by Page Six is to be believed, the book has numerous shocking details from King Charles and Princess Diana’s lives.

It was revealed that an instance in the book claimed how Diana asked her husband, King Charles the reason why he wouldn’t sleep with her. “Why won’t you sleep with me?” she asked. In response, King Charles allegedly replied stating, “I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay.”

Moreover, it was claimed that during an argument between King Charles and Princess Diana, the former lashed out at her for not respecting him. However, the book revealed that Princess replied to him furiously while referring to him as a f***ing animal. She even stated that Charles will never be the King and added that it will be William who would succeed his mother. “Diana answered that he was a ‘f–king animal. You will never be King! William will succeed your mother. I will see to that,” according to the book.

The author also shed light on how the detectives in charge of protecting the members of the royal family were concerned that ‘in the heat of anger,’ any one of these could be used to commit suicide, homicide or both. “The detectives in charge of protecting members of the royal family were deeply concerned that ‘in the heat of anger,’ any one of these could be used to commit suicide, homicide or both,” wrote Andersen.

