Drake is one of the popular Canadian musicians best known for his iconic hip-hop numbers. The rapper recently grabbed headlines when he dropped a hoax interview clip of himself in which he claimed that he had a habit of dating multiple partners.

Drake is best known for some of his noted studio albums namely Thank Me Later, Nothing Was The Same, Certified Lover Boy, and Scorpion, among others.

Taking to Instagram, Drake posted a video clip of himself in which he was seen depicting a fake Howard Stern Show interview. “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow” the rapper captioned the post.

In the hoax interview, Drake used Howard Stern’s questions from one of his past interviews and joked that his habit of dating multiple women. He even reflected on his p*rn preferences and said, “[I watch the] highest tier of top givers. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

Drake further shed light on his wedding plans and hoped that he would soon find somebody. “I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late. I honestly don’t know. Hopefully, I find somebody,” he signed off.

On the other hand, as the nominations for BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 were announced, it was revealed that Drake topped the list with 14 nods. He was nominated under the categories namely Hip Hop Album of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Song of the Year.

