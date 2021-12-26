Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is enjoying a superb run at the box office. After dropping on the second Friday, the need of the hour was to reap the maximum benefit on the Christmas holiday which falls on day 9. So how much did the film grow on Christmas? Let’s see it below in detail.

On day 8 i.e. second Friday, Allu Arjun’s magnum opus made 6.50 crores (all languages). It was a clear effect of Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy (in Telugu belt) snatching away a chunk of the audience. Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying a glorious run in its second week. So clearly, it was a tough tough competition. Amid such conditions, the film has risen and how!

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa has earned 10-12 crores (all languages) on its day 9, and that’s a huge growth when compared with the prior day’s 6.50 crores. The grand total now stands at 176.50-178.50 crores. The film is on its way to crossing 200 crores in India during its second-week run.

Speaking of the Hindi version, Allu Arjun has established his pull among Hindi-speaking audiences as the film is performing extraordinarily in their centres. Interestingly, on single screens, the film is clearly dominating Ranveer Singh’s 83, which released on Friday.

Meanwhile, not just here in India but in overseas too, Pushpa has done a brilliant job. Recently, the makers announced the movie’s huge success in the USA. The film is said to have joined the two million dollar club in the United States, in terms of collections.

