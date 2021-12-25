Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland continues to dominate the worldwide box office with its splendid run. Below is all you need to know about the film’s week one run.

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film has been receiving highly positive reviews. The main hype was the trio of Spider-Mans- Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, coming together (sorry for the spoiler if you haven’t watched it yet). Even though it wasn’t confirmed officially, fans were very much sure about it, and they flocked to theatres. Further, the good content sailed the film terrifically.

Now, speaking about the first week numbers, Spider-Man: No Way Home has done a business of a whopping $876.03 million globally. Out of it, $385.83 million has come from the domestic market. Other $490.20 million has come from international circuits. It’s just a matter of a few days, the film will go past the $1 billion mark.

As Christmas vacation and New Year plans are on, No Way Home is all set to gain a huge mileage.

Apart from Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, child actress Lexi Rabe took to her Instagram to post some photographs from the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. She mentioned that her part got cut from the movie. It’s not the pictures that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were focused on, however, but instead, the caption that Rabe said: “I absolutely love this movie”, she wrote.

She added: “Even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut”.

This of course leaves a question, exactly how was Rabe, who plays Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) going to be included in ‘No Way Home?’, reports femalefirst.co.uk. (via IANS).

