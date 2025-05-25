Bhool Chuk Maaf is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. Karan Sharma’s directorial has recorded its biggest day. Not only has it crossed the double-digit score but it is now officially the Rajkummar Rao’s 8th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for day 3 early trends!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 3 Early Trends

The much-awaited moment is here! The early reviews may have been mixed, but Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi‘s sci-fi romantic drama is surpassing all odds. As per early trends, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned 11-12 crores on day 3. It has shown around 12-22% growth compared to 9.81 crores garnered on Saturday.

This is the biggest jump for Bhool Chuk Maaf, leading to an opening weekend of whopping 28.01-29.01 crore net. After surpassing expectations in the last 3 days, it will now be interesting to see how the film holds up during its first Monday. If it passes the test with lesser than 50% drop, only sky is the limit for this Maddock Films production.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf below:

Day 1: 7.20 crores

Day 2: 9.81 crores

Day 3: 11-12 crores

Total: 28.01-29.01 crores

Enters Rajkummar Rao’s highest-grossing films

Karan Sharma’s film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Newton, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Roohi to become Rajkummar Rao’s 8th highest grossing film within 72 hours of its theatrical release. At this pace, it will soon make it to the #3 spot by surpassing Kai Po Che.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s highest-grossers below:

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crores Jungementall Hai Kya: 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.30 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.01-29.01 crores (estimates) Roohi: 25.87 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: 20.01 crores

Newton (22.18 crores) is now out of the top 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 24: Only 18% Growth In Last 24 Hours, Game Over For Nani’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News