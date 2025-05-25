Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer HIT 3 is close to concluding its box office run. The Telugu action thriller will complete its fourth weekend today. There’s barely been any growth despite the Saturday boost. Check out the collection in 24 days.

How much has HIT 3 earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, HIT: The Third Case earned 13 lakhs on day 24. Telugu continues to be the dominant belt, but it is impressive how Nani & Srinidhi Shetty’s film is still adding footfalls in Tamil, Kannada as well as Hindi. In the last 24 hours, Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial has witnessed only 18% growth.

The total box office collections of HIT 3 surges to 79.95 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 94.34 crores in 24 days. It is made on a budget of 70 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 9.95 crores so far.

Take a look at the HIT 3 box office summary below:

Budget: 70 crores

Collection: 79.95 crores

ROI: 9.95 crores

ROI%: 14.21%

HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections

Nani’s film has wrapped up its overseas run, garnering 25 crore gross. Combined with its domestic earnings, the worldwide total lands at 119.34 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide box office breakdown:

India net: 79.95 crores

India gross: 94.34 crores

Overseas gross: 25 crores

Worldwide gross: 119.34 crores

HIT 3 is currently the fourth highest-grossing Tollywood film at the global box office. It is behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (125.60 crores) and Game Changer (191.81 crores).

More about HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the leading roles. The supporting cast includes Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

HIT 3 was released worldwide on May 1, 2025.

