Shatrughan Sinha is amongst those rare Bollywood veterans who speak their heart out without mincing their words. Whether it is about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha or Sushant Singh Rajput, he’s always boldly spoken of what he believes in. The actor-turned-politician is now speaking about the current crisis in Bollywood. Scroll below for all he has to say.

Earlier, all cinelovers needed was a movie by superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan irrespective of the genre. The names were enough to pull the audience to theatres and those films were sure to be box office blockbusters. But today films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Radhe, Zero have always faced massive hits as the content did not live up to the expectations.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the boycott trends and current scenario of Bollywood. “The COVID pandemic broke the backbone of film business and it has almost ended stardom. Stars are no more larger-than-life. The pandemic has made everyone equal,” he said.

Asked if he thinks this is the end to superstar era, Shatrughan Sinha added, “It seems like that at the moment. Only selective films and stars would work. There’s also confusion whether to go for theatres or OTT. Plus, it has become too expensive to watch a film at a theatre with your family. The stars don’t have the power to pull the audience to the theatres anymore. They have come from larger-than-life to the ground, almost. Their personal and social image have suffered a dent too.”

Do you agree with the opinion of Shatrughan Sinha?

