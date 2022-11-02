The makers of Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial ‘Bholaa’ have announced that well-known southern actress Amala Paul will be making a special appearance in the film.

Amala Paul, who is best known for her performance in ‘Myna’, is to make a special appearance in the action extravaganza, playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn.

Sources close to the actress said that she will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year.

The film has an eclectic star cast with powerhouse actors like Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, ‘Bholaa‘ is believed to be a remake of the Tamil superhit, ‘Kaithi’, featuring Karthi in the lead.

