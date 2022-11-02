The Badshah of Bollywood is celebrating his birthday today. However, yesterday, his Mercedes car was spotted on the road while getting towed and a video of that hit the internet. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to pour their opinions about the situation. Scroll below to check out their reactions!

In another news, the King of Bollywood is finally returning to the screens with his magical presence in Pathaan, and the teaser has been out. If you still haven’t watched it, go watch!

Now, coming back to where Shah Rukh Khan got trolled as his car was seen getting towed. A while back, a paparazzi team Viral Bhayani took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video where a white Mercedes car was getting pulled into a truck. As soon as the video went viral, netizens shared their reactions in the comment section.

While a few pointed out that the number plate of the Mercedes car was covered by Rajasthan CM’s Ashok Ghelot’s poster, a few slammed Shah Rukh Khan for not paying EMI bill. A comment can be read as, “Gaadi Par Rajasthan Ke CM Ki photo hai 😂😂😂.” Another one wrote, “EC CBI IT khatam hu toh Traffic Police 😂 – the desperation.” One of them penned, “Emi pay nahi ki hogi 😂.” Another commented, “Wo sab to thik hai number plate pe Hamare CM Ashok Gehlot wala paper hi mila😂😂.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a line up of projects. After giving cameos in Rocketry: The Bambi Effect, Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha, he is going to mesmerise us in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Happy Birthday, King!

