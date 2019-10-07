Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “Nick Jonas & I Really Want To Set Down Our Roots Together”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film titled, The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. This is PeeCee’s Bollywood film after a gap of almost 3 years and her first release after getting married to Nick Jonas.

The actress is getting quite candid about her married life with actor-singer Nick Jonas. All her fans and admirers want to know how the couple is always crazy and deeply into each other.

About her plans in life and with Nick, PeeCee told PTI, “I guess to achieve what you want, you have to sacrifice a few things. There’s no free lunch in the world. It takes dedication, hard work and perseverance. And I’ve never been afraid of that.”

She added, “But especially now that I’m married, Nick and I really want to set down our roots together. I’m not someone who has a bucket list. I don’t make long term plans. They say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes'”.

Coming to The Sky Is Pink, the film is helmed by Shonali Bose. The film is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. TSIP will hit the screens on October 11.

After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in a Netflix film titled ‘White Tiger‘ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

