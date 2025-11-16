Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, continues to display its unprecedented run at the Indian box office. Despite being in theaters for over a month, the film shows no signs of exhaustion. In fact, it is pulling off solid numbers than ever. Amid this historic run, the Gujarati juggernaut has finally surpassed the lifetime collection of Chaal Jeevi Laiye to become the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 37!

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 37 days?

The devotional drama is having a gala time at ticket windows. After doing phenomenal business in the first five weeks, the film is continuing its winning momentum into the sixth week, as well. For those who don’t know, it amassed a solid 39 crores in the first five weeks. On the sixth Friday, day 36, it amassed 2.75 crores. On day 37, it displayed an impressive jump of 63.63% and earned 4.5 crores.

Overall, Laalo has earned an estimated 46.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 54.57 crores. Today, on day 38, it will comfortably cross the 50 crore net milestone, and considering the momentum, it is on track to chase the lifetime collection of 65-70 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 27 lakh

Week 2 – 23 lakh

Week 3 – 62 lakh

Week 4 – 12.08 crores

Week 5 – 25.8 crores

Day 36 – 2.75 crores

Day 37 – 4.5 crores

Total – 46.25 crores

Creates history by beating Chaal Jeevi Laiye!

With a net collection of 46.25 crores in the kitty, Laalo has now surpassed Chaal Jeevi Laiye (42 crores approx) to become the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Chaal Jeevi Laiye has been holding the top spot since 2019. So, after 5 years, the record has been broken, marking a historic feat for Gujarati cinema.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

