Predator: Badlands is going to set a new benchmark at the box office for the Predator franchise. The Elle Fanning-led latest movie is on track to beat the domestic haul of the first Predator film as the highest-grossing installment in the main franchise. This is incredible, considering it has only been in cinemas for eight days. The film will also cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dan Trachtenberg’s film is going in the right direction to become a blockbuster. The sci-fi movie is set to become the third-highest-grossing film in the Predator series this weekend. Eventually, the latest sequel is expected to surpass The Predator as the biggest hit in the main franchise.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection on day 8 in North America

Predator: Badlands reportedly dropped by 78% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. As per Box Office Mojo‘s data, Badlands collected $3.5 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It is the biggest ever second Friday for any film featuring the character. However, this week it lost the premium screens to the new releases. After eight days, the domestic total of the film is $56.8 million.

On track to become the highest-grossing film in the main franchise

For the record, the original Predator movie, released in 1987, is the highest-grossing installment in the Predator franchise. It collected $59.7 million in its domestic run. Elle Fanning‘s film is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Predator as the highest-grossing film in the main franchise.

Predator – $59.7 million Predator: Badlands – $56.8 million Predators – $52 million The Predator – $51.02 million Predator 2 – $30.6 million

More about Badlands’ box office

According to industry analysts, the 2025 flick is expected to earn between $12 million and $15 million at the domestic box office on its second weekend. Globally, the movie has reached $96.05 million and is expected to surpass $100 million this weekend. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box office summary

North America – $56.8 million

International – $39.2 million

Worldwide – $96.0 million

