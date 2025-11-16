Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has debuted at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings with a solid opening-day gross. The Jesse Eisenberg-led film has collected a similar number to the second film in North America. However, it failed to surpass the opening-day collection of the first film at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received mixed reviews on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it a rating of just 59% on the Tomatometer, while the audience has given it an 82% rating. The critics’ consensus stated, “Getting the gang back together, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t repeats a lot of the franchise’s familiar tricks, although there’s still charm in seeing these characters pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat.”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Jesse Eisenberg and Morgan Freeman‘s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t opened with strong numbers at the box office in North America. Based on the data provided on Box Office Mojo, Now You See Me 3 collected a solid $8.4 million on its Friday opening day at the domestic box office, including the $2.1 million gross from its Thursday previews.

Comparison with the previous Now You See Me movies

According to the report, the third installment’s opening-day collection is on par with that of the second installment. The 2016 movie also collected $8.4 million on its release day. Unfortunately, it failed to surpass the first installment in this race for opening-day collections.

Check out the opening day collections of the Now You See Me movies

Now You See Me – $10.06 million Now You See Me 2 – $8.4 million Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $8.4 million

Opening weekend projection update

According to media reports, Now You See Me 3 is tracking to earn between $22 million and $27 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It will not beat the first film’s $29.3 million debut weekend collection.

More about the film

According to reports, Now You See Me 3 was made on a budget of $90 million. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film takes place 12 years after the original heist. In this threequel, a diamond heist reunites retired Horsemen illusionists with new performers Greenblatt, Smith, and Sessa as they target dangerous criminals. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

