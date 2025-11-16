Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run and is trying to mint as much moolah as possible. Ever since the film began its box office journey, it has broken several existing records and set new benchmarks, particularly for the Kannada film industry. Now, after doing all the heavy lifting, the film is all set to conclude its domestic run as the 8th highest-grosser of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 45 days?

Since the last few weeks, only Kannada and Hindi versions have been contributing to the business, and now, even these two versions have slowed down completely. So, the magnum opus is just a few days away from taking an exit from theaters. Speaking about the latest collection update, it did a business of just 38 lakh on the seventh Saturday, day 45, showing some growth from day 44’s 21 lakh.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 620.16 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 731.78 crores. From here, it will add another 2-3 crores to the tally, and that’s all about it.

Rishab Shetty’s biggie to end its run as the 8th highest-grossing film

As of now, Kantara Chapter 1 is the 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, and from here, it won’t be able to go any further due to its slow pace. To reach the 7th position, it must beat Stree 2 (627.5 crore net), which is out of reach. From its current position, the Kannada magnum opus is aiming for a lifetime collection of 622-623 crore net, thus missing out on the 7th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of all time at the Indian box office (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 620.16 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores Animal – 554 crores

