Box Office Collections: Badhaai Ho Keeps The Momentum On, Set To Surpass Thugs Of Hindostan In The Current Weekend

Box Office Collections: The unthinkable is happening. Even in its fifth week, Badhaai Ho is set to go past the numbers that Thugs of Hindostan gets in its second weekend. The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer has seen an increase in count of screens and shows this week. Still, it is way below Thugs of Hindostan.

However, that hasn’t deterred the Amit Sharma directed film to gain almost equal numbers yesterday, and the footfalls would actually surpass the Aamir Khan starrer today and tomorrow.

This can well be evidenced from the fact that while the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film brought in 1.25 crore* on its second Friday, celebrations continued for Badhaai Ho with 1 crore* more coming in. However, this gap would reverse during rest of the weekend and it would even widen up further since Badhaai Ho is expected to take greater strides due to its family audience appeal.

Currently, Thugs of Hindostan stands at 136.20 crore* while Badhaai Ho has collected 121.40 crore*. As the films step into weekdays, former would be around the 140 crore mark whereas latter would surpass 125 crore. However, this difference of about 15 crore would gradually diminish as both films reach their eventual lifetime score as Badhaai Ho would be seeing much better pacing than Thugs of Hindostan. As a matter of fact in terms of footfalls, Badhaai Ho could well be fetching in better numbers since Thugs of Hindostan had very high ticket rates.

Miracles never cease in Bollywood!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources