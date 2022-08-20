Dhanush is back with a bang with his latest release, Thiruchitrambalam, enjoying impressive collections at the box office. Also starring Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and others, the film is already on its way to emerging as a big success. Below is all you need to know about the film’s collection so far.

Helmed by Mithran R Jawahar, the film released on 8th August and received thumbs up from the audience and critics alike. It is currently playing in theatres in Tamil and Telugu languages. It marks Dhanush’s comeback on the big screen post Pattas. After Pattas, his films including Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, Maaran and The Gray Man, were all released directly on OTT platforms.

Now as per the latest trade report flowing in, Thiruchitrambalam has earned 17.25 crores* so far (inclusive of Tamil and Telugu collections) in just 2 days. The film witnessed a jump in numbers from 8.25 crores to 9 crores* on day 2, which is actually a good sign considering Saturday and Sunday are yet to rake in numbers. With positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to see a boost in the collection.

Reportedly, Thiruchitrambalam is made on a budget of 30 crores and looking at the box office pace of the collection, the film will enter into the profit zone on Sunday itself. So make way for a smashing comeback success by Dhanush!

Meanwhile, Dhanush received praise from all corners for his performance in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. The film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the leading roles, premiered on Netflix on 22nd July. The actor recently dropped hints that led fans to believe that he would be a part of the sequel as well.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush wrote: “‘The Gray Man’ universe is expanding and the sequel is coming. Lone Wolf is ready, are you?” and posted an audio clip containing a recording in his voice.

