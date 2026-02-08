Zootopia 2 continues to earn strong box-office numbers in North America. The Disney animation is on track to beat the domestic haul of a DC blockbuster. With this, it will climb the all-time top 50 grossers list at the box office in North America. The animated sequel is still performing better than many fresh releases, despite being available on digital platforms in the United States. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s box office performance in North America

The Zootopia sequel landed at #7 in the domestic box office rankings this Friday. It collected $900k on its day 73 at the domestic box office, dropping just 30.7% from last week. After seventy-three days, the animated feature has hit the $411.4 million cume at the domestic box office. It lost another 161 theaters on Thursday.

Zootopia 2 is inches away from beating Wonder Woman’s domestic haul

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Zootopia 2 is the all-time 45th highest-grossing film at the North American box office. It is set to achieve the 44th rank over this weekend and may climb further up. It is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of the DC blockbuster Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman was released in 2017, and it was reportedly the highest-grossing film by a solo female director until Greta Gerwig’s Barbie surpassed it worldwide. Anyway, in North America, the DC film collected $412.8 million in its lifetime. The Zootopia sequel is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Wonder Woman and becoming the 44th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

More about the film

The Zootopia sequel is tracking to hit the $1.8 billion milestone worldwide this weekend. Internationally, the animated feature has collected $1.36 billion, bringing its worldwide total to $1.77 billion. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Strangers: Chapter 3 Box Office: Debuts With $1M+, Records Lowest Opening Day Of The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News