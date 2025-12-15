Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has finally been outperforming its predecessor at the box office in North America. It missed a major milestone at the domestic box office over the weekend, but it is expected to be achieved by Tuesday. The sequel is the 5th highest-grossing horror film of 2025. Globally, it is on track to hit the $180 million mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel collected $291.6 million worldwide, and domestically, the film grossed $137.3 million. The sequel has a stronger hold at the domestic box office and is expected to outperform the original movie at the end of its theatrical run.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s box office collection in North America on its 2nd three-day weekend

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected a solid $19.5 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film declined by almost 70% from its opening weekend and has once again outgrossed its predecessor. The first film collected $19 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office.

2nd three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $5.7 million

Saturday – $8.4 million

Sunday – $5.4 million

Total – $19.5 million

Missed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office

After a strong three-day second weekend, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hit the $95.48 million cume at the box office in North America. It missed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. Besides that, it remains the 5th-highest-grossing horror film of 2025. To become the 4th-highest-grossing horror film of 2025 domestically, it must surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines.

More about its box office collections

Internationally, the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has hit the $78.3 million cume, bringing the worldwide collection to $173.8 million mark. The movie is expected to collect $120-$140 million in its domestic run. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

Box office summary

North America – $95.5 million

International – $78.3 million

Worldwide – $173.8 million

