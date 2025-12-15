Zootopia 2 made a new record for animated movies by crossing the mega milestone at the worldwide box office in record time. The animated sequel has also surpassed the lifetime total of its predecessor, Zootopia, along with several other animated movies, including Moana 2, to crack the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is on track to beat Minions at the worldwide box office. Domestically, the film is poised to enter the all-time top 150 highest-grossing list. It also crossed the $250 million milestone at the box office in North America.

Zootopia 2 crossed $1 billion milestone worldwide

Based on the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected a strong $26.3 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. It is currently #1 in the domestic box office rankings, and after three weekends, the film has collected $258.9 million.

The Zootopia sequel collected a massive $131.3 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped by 40.1% only from last weekend and collected $877.7 million across 53 markets. Allied to the $258.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Zootopia 2 is $1.14 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $258.9 million

International – $877.7 million

Worldwide – $1.14 billion

Ranks achieved by the film in its third weekend worldwide

It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Zootopia, Lilo & Stitch, and Moana, among others, to land a spot in the top 10 highest-grossing animated films list post-COVID and overall. For the unversed, Zootopia collected $1.03 billion in its global run. The sequel has surpassed its predecessor in less than a month. Zootopia 2 crossed the $1 billion milestone in just 17 days, setting a new record for animated films. It has also surpassed Lilo & Stitch and Moana 2 as the 9th highest-grossing animated film post-COVID.

It has also surpassed Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4’s $1.07 billion global box office runs as the all-time 8th highest-grossing animated film worldwide. This week, Zootopia 2 will surpass Minions‘ $1.16 billion global haul as the 7th biggest animation ever. It is currently tracking to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its theatrical run. The Zootopia sequel was released on November 26.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Ariana Grande’s Film Emerges As The 3rd Highest-Grossing Musical Adaptation Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News