Ponniyin Selvan 2 [Hindi] is pretty much following a similar trajectory as that of PS-1 [Hindi]. The first instalment had collected 1.85 crores on its opening day and then had moved to 2.50 crores on Saturday. Now the second instalment is on the same lines as well, what with 2 crores* coming on day 1 and now 2.75 crores* being accumulated on the day 2.

The film is seeing a rather uninterrupted run though since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the only other notable film in the running, primarily for the masses at the single screens. On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan 2 [Hindi] has predominantly multiplex penetration and is also running on some of the premium screens [IMAX, 4DX]. Hence, the stage is set for the film to go ahead and accumulate some good moolah in the dubbed version as well.

So far, Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Hindi) has collected 4.75 crores* and its first target is to go past the opening weekend collections of PS 1 [Hindi]. Six months back this film had gathered 7.60 crores in its first three days and the second part would aim to top it up further by going past the 8 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

