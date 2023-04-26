The much-awaited ‘The Kerala Story’ which sparked controversies when its teaser created an international storm with its explosive content on taking on the Islamic State (ISIS) with a story of non-Islamic women of Kerala who were converted and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019 will be releasing in theatres worldwide on 5th May and the much-anticipated trailer released today on Sunshine Pictures Youtube Channel.

The Adah Sharma Starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ is based on a human tragedy as it unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who is brainwashed, converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Directed by Award Winning Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film will take on the journey of 4 women from being regular college students in Kerala to being part of one the most dreaded terror organizations in the world.

A few months back, the makers released an explosive teaser featuring the lead actress Adah Sharma in her character of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba.

The teaser of The Kerala Story took the nation by storm with strong reactions coming for both support and boycott. A majority of the audience called the film ‘Brave’ ‘Unapologetic’ and ‘Unbiased’. It applauded the makers to have attempted to tell a story that a very few will dare to tell. On the other hand there were calls to boycott the film from certain organizations. The Makers stood behind the film and clarified that the film is based on multiple true stories backed by years of research which should reach the audience.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “The film is an amalgamation of years of research and true stories which have never been dared to be told before, it will uncover many hidden truths that have been hidden for long. It will uncover the dangerous threat radicalization poses to the women of our nation and will create awareness about this conspiracy being hatched against India. The trailer will launch tomorrow and will answer many questions that people have regarding the story and the setting of the film. The Trailer shows the progression of the radicalization and the loss of identity of our protagonists to give the audience a glimpse of what to expect from the film. The film aims to become the voices of tens and thousands of women across the globe who have been indoctrinated and exploited for terrorism and other crimes ”

Adah Sharma leads the cast of The Kerala Story along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film slated to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th May 2023

