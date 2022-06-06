Mahira Sharma became a household name after her stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the actress has been leaving an impression on all and has been setting the bar higher for herself with each passing project. And now we have some exclusive news about her next.

Not so long ago, news began circulating regarding Mahira Sharma doing a web series. Although there had been no confirmation about the same until now, here we bring to you some details of Mahira’s next big project. The actress who is on an acting spree is all set to be seen as a lead in the web series. As per our source, the series is titled Bajao and will be aired on a leading OTT platform.

But that’s not all. As per what we are hearing, rapper Raftaar will also be seen sharing screen space with Mahira Sharma in the web series. Rajesh Sharma, who rose to popularity post his performance in the film MS Dhoni, has also joined the cast of the show.

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma will be seen as a lead in two Punjabi films LehmberGinni and Raduaa Returns.

