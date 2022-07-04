Actress Madhubala – who is sometimes called the Indian Marilyn Monroe and tragedy queen of Bollywood, made the headlines when she was alive for her relationships and marriage. The Mughal-E-Azam acthttps://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/vicky-kaushals-crazy-female-fan-refuses-to-get-married-until-she-clicks-a-picture-with-him-says-mera-dulha-neeche-wait-kar-raha-hai/ress – who passed away in 1969 at just 36 due to a heart ailment, was married to singer Kishore Kumar.

The actress’ sister Madhur Bhushan has now in a candid conversation once again opened up about the late superstar. Nine years before she passed away due to her illness, the actress married the singer and reports circulated that Kumar had changed his religion from Hindi to Muslim to marry her. Now, Madhur has revealed whether this is true or not. Read on.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan rubbished rumours regarding Kishore Kumar changing his religion to marry the Mughal-E-Azam actress who was a Muslim. The late actress’ sister told the publication, “A lot of people say that Kishore Kumar had converted to Islam to marry Madhu apa, but that’s not true. He was a Hindu and he passed away a Hindu.”

While on the topic of Kishore Kumar not changing his religion to marry Madhubala, Madhur Bhushan also noted, “None of the husbands who married into our family changed their religion.” While the Neel Kamal actress married the Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si singer, Madhur married a Hindu Punjabi and their third sister Chanchal also married a Punjabi. While these three sisters married Hindus/Punjabi, their other two sisters Altaf and Kaneez married Parsis.

Talking about Madhubala and Kishore Kumar, the two rekindled their friendship on the sets of Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958). After a two-year-long courtship, the two tied the knot in court on October 16, 1960, and stayed married till 1969 when she passed away. Since being diagnosed with the heart ailment, the actress was given just given two years to live but remained bedridden for nine years.

