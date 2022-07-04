Vicky Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with Masaan, enjoys a massive fan following. His female fans often go gaga over him and the actor has always responded with much love and humility to his fans. Now one such video is going viral on social media.

Sardar Udham actor was recently at a hotel where a fashion stylist Prerna Negi was getting married. When she got to know that the actor is also staying at the hotel, she immediately approached the actor’s team with her friends to get a picture with him.

The entire moment was recorded in a video, wherein the fashion stylist can be seen a red bridal attire and jewellery while pleading for a photo with her favourite star outside his hotel room. Prerna can be heard saying, “Bhaiya mujhe Vicky Kaushal se milna hai, main kucch nahi jaanti (I want to meet Vicky Kaushal, that’s it). Bas ek picture click karni hai unke saath, chalega (I just want one picture with him, is that ok)? Mera dulha neeche wait kar raha hai, kab tak Vicky k saath photo nahi milegi main neeche nahi jaungi (My groom is wiating downstairs but I won’t go till I get a picture with Vicky). Meri ek hi baar to shaadi ho rahi hai, agar meri shaadi nahi hui to aapko accha lagega (I’m getting married only for once, if I don’t get married how would you feel)?”

The video was shared by Prerna Negi’s friend and video creator Prachi Chauhan, who was also at the wedding. Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Chauhan (@prachi_lively)

However, Vicky Kaushal’s fans Prerna and her friend Prachi were disappointed as they couldn’t get a picture with the actor. They did say they would try next time.

