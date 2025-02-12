Megastar Chiranjeevi recently attended the pre-release event of the movie Brahma Anandam as the chief guest. However, his comments about his family at this event have now gone viral and sparked controversy on social media.

During the event, Chiranjeevi mentioned that his home feels like a ladies’ hostel because he is surrounded by granddaughters. He jokingly said that he feels like a hostel warden because there are no boys in the family. This comment was meant to be humorous, but it did not sit well with some people online.

Continuing his speech, Chiranjeevi addressed his son Ram Charan and said, “I asked Charan to have a baby boy next time so that our legacy continues.” He also mentioned that Ram Charan loves his daughter very much. He added, “But my son loves daughters so much that I fear he might have another girl.”

Many netizens criticized Chiranjeevi’s comments, calling them outdated and unnecessary. Some argued that there would have been a bigger outrage if another actor had made such remarks. Others pointed out that legacy is not defined by gender and that daughters are equally capable of carrying forward a family’s values.

Chiranjeevi’s comments have sparked a debate online, with some defending him and others calling his remarks inappropriate.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy with Vishwambhara. Vashistha directed this fantasy drama, Which features Trisha as the lead actress.

