Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, released in 2016, was the first Malayalam film to enter the INR 100 crore club. Over time, it has been regarded as a classic, with widespread belief that the film was a massive financial success. With a reported gross of INR 140 crores, there are no doubts about its profitability.

However, former DGP Tomin J. Thachankary had a different perspective on the film’s financial outcome. As the Managing Director of the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), a state-owned institution focused on business financing, he offered a contrasting view. Despite Pulimurugan’s box office performance, he suggested that financial matters related to the film’s production remained unresolved.

According to Thachankary, the reality of the film’s financial situation was not as promising as the makers claimed. While the numbers indicated commercial success, the underlying financial structure and unresolved issues painted a different picture. His statement raised questions about the actual profitability of Pulimurugan, challenging the common perception of its success.

Producer Tomichan Mulakupadam responded to the claim via Facebook, acknowledging that Pulimurugan faced budget overrun issues. He confirmed that he had taken a loan of INR 2 crores from the Kerala Financial Corporation’s Kottayam branch but clarified that the film was successful, allowing him to repay the full amount by December 2016.

He further stated that he had to pay over INR 3 crores in income tax due to the film’s success, which, according to him, was proof of its financial achievement. Additionally, he highlighted that Pulimurugan had crossed the INR 100 crore mark within three weeks, even before its international release.

