Unni Mukundan achieved pan-Indian success with his last film, Marco, which gained notoriety for its intense gore and violence. Now, he’s set to return to the silver screen with a completely different venture. Unlike Marco, his upcoming film, Get Set Baby, is a comedy-drama. The big question is whether this film can maintain the momentum created by Marco. Only time will tell, but for now, let’s dive into everything we know about Get Set Baby.

What do we know about the plot?

The protagonist, a gynecologist, was the only male student in his class during his college days, surrounded by female classmates. After graduation, he continues to work in a predominantly female environment, attending to patients and collaborating with colleagues.

As expected he finds himself drawn to a love interest who initially dislikes him but gradually begins to see him in a different light. The film unfolds through a blend of personal and professional challenges that shape both the protagonist’s journey and his evolving relationship.

What do we know about the cast and crew?

Get Set Baby is directed by Vinay Govind and written by Y.V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran. The film features an ensemble cast, including Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Surabhi Lakshmi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Shyam Mohan, Sudheesh, Fara Shibla, Meera Vasudevan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Muthumani, Arjun Radhakrishnan Ambat, Jewel Mary, Ganga Meera, Punya Elizabeth, and Krishna Prasad.

The cinematography is handled by Alex J. Pulickal, while the music is composed by Sam C.S. and editing is done by Arju Benn. The film is produced by Sam George, Sajiv Soman, Sunil Jain, Paridhi Khandelwal, Smitha Nair, and Prakshali Jain under the banners of Kingsmen Productions, Centurion Studios, and Skanda Cinemas. Aashirvad Cinemas holds the Indian theatrical distribution rights.

Is there a Release date?

The theatrical release of Get Set Baby is scheduled for the 21st of February, 2025.

