Vijay Sethupathi began his career in Kollywood with a small-budget film and quickly rose to prominence delivering a series of successful movies. Beyond his lead roles, he has earned recognition for his portrayals of negative and supporting characters impressing audiences in all aspects.

He has faced top stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay in negative roles but has never shared screen space with Ajith.

When asked about working with Ajith, Sethupathi shared, “Things have not gone as planned.” He added that he would gladly act alongside Ajith if the right opportunity arises. In the past, there were discussions for a project featuring both stars but it never came to fruition. Vijay Sethupathi expressed his hope, “I hope to work with Ajith soon.”

Though he did not name the project he missed out on, it is believed to be a film that was once planned with Ajith and director Vignesh Shivan. The project which was shelved had Vijay Sethupathi slated to play the antagonist role. It’s possible he was referring to this lost opportunity.

Also in a recent interaction, a student asked Vijay Sethupathi if he preferred hero roles. Vijay Sethupathi responded, “I like all kinds of characters. However I enjoy playing villains more.” He explained that playing a villain offers more creative freedom while hero roles often come with certain limitations.

The actor was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2 l which is a Tamil-language historical political crime thriller released in 2024. The film is directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran through RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company. It is the direct continuation of Viduthalai Part 1 and serves as the second part of a two-film adaptation of Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan (translated as Companion).

The film follows a police constable on a journey during an operation to capture a revolutionary. The cast features returning actors Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan and Munnar Ramesh.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nelson Demands 40 Crore+ Salary For His Next With Jr NTR, 11% Higher Sum Than What The Actor Was Paid For RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News