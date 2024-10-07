We are all familiar with Billie Eilish. This American singer has captured the hearts of millions across the globe with her memorable words and trance-laced voice. But her success is not without support from those near her. Her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, is an equally talented singer-songwriter.

Finneas O’Connell, who usually goes by Finneas only, is the name behind hits like “Break My Heart Again,” “I Lost A Friend,” “No Time to Die,” and “For Cryin’ Out Loud,” to name a few. He is a 10-time GRAMMY award winner as well. Finneas is slated to make a solo comeback shortly with his second album, “For Crying’ Out Loud.” Recently, he released the track “Lotus Eater” from his upcoming album. He also released “For Crying Out Loud!” and “Cleats” to invoke curiosity amongst his fans for the new music he prepared.

Finneas in Modern Family

But very few know that Finneas is also a talented actor. He has made a few appearances on the small screen. He was seen in a few episodes of “GLEE” as Alistair and is most well-known for that role. But did you know Finneas also did a cameo in “Modern Family”? First, he played the role of Alex’s singer friend in season four episode seventeen, “Best Men.” His appearance was blink-and-you-miss, but his voice was heard well as Alex and the band belted out an upbeat number.

He also played the role of Ronnie LaFontaine Jr., the son of Ronnie LaFontaine, Sr. and Amber LaFontaine and brother of Tammy LaFontaine. The LaFontaine family are neighbors to the Dunphy family. In season six of Modern Family, he was seen in the episode “Won’t You Be Our Neighbour.” He calls Phil and Claire Dunphy’s second daughter Alex “hot stuff,” and she blushes visibly. Phil tries to shield his daughter from Ronnie Jr. Ronnie is not seen after that short appearance. He was mentioned in the passing, and the audience was informed that he had gone to New York to pursue a music career. Funnily, Finneas is a musician in real life. The episode aired in 2014, and we saw Finneas showcasing his music skills in real life shortly after.

