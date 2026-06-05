Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed several highly rated films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2, Ugly, and Mukkabaaz, among others. The previous film he directed was the neo-noir crime thriller, Kennedy, which featured Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. And now, his latest directorial effort, titled Bandar, has been released in theaters. It’s a crime thriller that stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. Let’s see how some of the early viewers are responding to the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Bandar – X (Formerly Twitter) Early Reactions

Here is what netizens are saying about the Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol film, Bandar.

One of the viewers has called it a banger film and Anurag Kashyap in peak form. He has even compared some of the prison sequences to the popular Hollywood show, Prison Break.

finally, he’s back with a banger film. peak anurag kashyap. Bandar is a dark, unsettling and emotionally heavy prison drama, every frame reminding you why anurag kashyap is one of the best to do it. some of the prison sequences genuinely reminded me of Prison Break.#bandar pic.twitter.com/Kg46CpZnkZ — Deepanshu (@deepundersky) June 5, 2026

Another one thought that the film is a lonely watch and a slow burn and praised Bobby Deol’s performance. He gave it a 3/5 rating.

#Bandar is a Good Watch but a Lonely watch… Film is a Slow burn… Bobby Deol Pours his Heart and soul… Sapna Pabbi is great as crazy gayatri… Overall a Good watch but the film will find its Audience on OTT…3/5 — Santosh Herkal (@evilmady) June 5, 2026

A film enthusiast opined that Bandar is a realistic, dark, layered, and unsettling movie, but he also thinks it’s not for everyone.

#Bandar– Kaafi Realistic,Darkar,Layered Aur Unsettling picture hai.

Yeh entertainment ke liye nhi Awareness Wali picture hai.

Anurag Kashyap Realism ko pura ghonth ke pila diya hai audiences ko.

Har kisiko samjh nhi ayegi picture but dhyan se dekhoge toh sense banati hai. pic.twitter.com/n1ArqK2q0E — Sahil Dev Rath (@sahil_dev_rath) June 5, 2026

One diehard fan called the film a not-to-be-missed spine-chilling story and was impressed with the lead performance by Bobby Deol.

What a movie 🔥🔥🔥🔥⭐

Bobby Deol’s most terrifying and unforgettable performance yet! Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, dark prison-drama will shake you to the core. Don’t miss this spine-chilling story of systemic torture!#BobbyDeol #Bandar #BandarReview #virales pic.twitter.com/IveSB2aX9X — Pankaj Jat (@Pankajjat713) June 5, 2026

Another viewer opined that Bandar is a hard-hitting and uncomfortable film, and how a single moment can change a person’s life.

Hard-hitting and uncomfortable 👇 Bandar forces us to confront the damage caused by instant judgment. One moment, one accusation—and a life can change forever.#Bandar #MentalHealth #Justice #SocialAwareness #Truth pic.twitter.com/eUAxmc6Koc — Smita Patil (@patil45802) June 5, 2026

Another film enthusiast thinks that it is one of the most necessary films to watch and addresses an important subject that can no longer be ignored by society. He has given the film a highly positive 4.5/5 rating.

#Bandar Review: EXCEPTIONAL

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½/5 Just watched #Bandar…. and I genuinely believe this is one of the most NECESSARY films of our time (From Hindi Cinema). The film addresses a subject that society can no longer afford to ignore. It explores how “gender-biased… pic.twitter.com/9mFwuQ3D6l — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 4, 2026

Bandar X Review: Overall Verdict

Some of the early X reviews by viewers suggest that Bandar is an intense and hard-hitting film. Some viewers have described it as one of Bobby Deol’s best performances and praised Anurag Kashyap’s direction, while another viewer said the film may not be for everyone. Let’s wait to see how other viewers respond to the film in the coming days.

What Is Bandar All About?

The film follows an aging TV star, Samar (Bobby Deol), who is past his prime. While he is in a relationship with a younger woman (Saba Azad), his ex-lover Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) wants to rekindle their relationship. But things go awry when Samar ignores her, after which Gayatri accuses him of sexual assault, and he is sent to jail.

Bandar Trailer

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