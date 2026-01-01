Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were expected to spread love in the air with their romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Unfortunately, the odds weren’t in favor despite the holiday season. However, it has managed to emerge as the 5th highest post-COVID grosser of our Shehzada star. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

A steady pace, although on the lower end

There’s strong competition from Dhurandhar, which is the leading choice of the audience this holiday season. The screens have also been divided with Avatar: Fire And Ash, Tere Ishk Mein, and other releases, which have impacted its footfalls. As per estimates, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial has added 2.10 crores to its collection on day 6.

Dharma Productions’ film maintained a steady hold, thanks to the BOGO ticket prices. Compared to 2 crores earned on Tuesday, it witnessed a slight increase on day 6. The overall box office collection in India has now reached 34.84 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 41.11 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection (India net) here:

Day 1: 8.46 crores

Day 2: 6.03 crores

Day 3: 6.75 crores

Day 4: 7.50 crores

Day 5: 2 crores

Day 6: 2.1 crores

Total: 34.84 crores

Beats Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada!

The Bollywood romantic comedy has also managed to beat the lifetime collection of Shehzada (32.50 crores). It is now Kartik Aaryan’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out the opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s releases in the post-COVID era:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024): 281.56 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 80.35 crores Chandu Champion (2024): 65.50 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera (2025): 34.84 crores Shehzada (2023): 32.5 crores

Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 34.84 crores

India gross: 41.11 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 27: 107% Higher Than Ranveer Singh’s Last Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News