Studies show that road dust is one of the major contributors to air pollution, and in Mumbai, that has doubled over the past decade! And we all have been a witness to roads being dug up and re-dug for no allotted reason.

In a bid to combat this menace, Sumeet Vyas appeals to the BMC to fine contractors in Versova and expose shoddy work. He took to Twitter to say –

“Dear @mybmc please fine contractors doing shoddy road work in Versova, Yari Road. They’ve been digging and rebuilding the road for a year now. And leave the debris and sand behind. I have a child and it’s impossible to walk on the road. There’s dust flying everywhere, [sic]” Sumeet Vyas wrote.

We hope this menace is taken up and that residents of the area and Sumeet Vyas are offered some respite.

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas was last seen in Undercover Agent along with Radhika Apte.

