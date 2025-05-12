Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie is set to be released digitally tomorrow; before that, it has hit gold overseas. The movie is one step closer to the $1 billion milestone worldwide after earning strong numbers at the overseas box office, and it is still in the domestic box office top 5. The PG adaptation will receive more competition this Memorial Day weekend and will drop further then. Keep scrolling for more.

Despite the competition, the videogame adaptation has been running strong at the box office. The film was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has collected more than six times its budget at the worldwide box office. It has been registering higher daily sales for April releases and rightfully earned the spot of the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

The popular video game adaptation crossed the $400 million mark in the US earlier, and this weekend, it has collected $8 million in the US, bringing the domestic cume to $409 million. It is on track to beat the $412 million domestic haul of Wonder Woman and become Warner Bros Pictures‘ fourth-highest-grossing film in the US. A Minecraft Movie is eyeing a domestic run of $440 million, depending on how it’s affected by the digital release, which is tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, it has hit the $500 million mark on its 6th weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Jason Momoa’s movie collected a strong $12.5 million across 76 markets with a drop of -55% and has hit the $500.6 million cume internationally. Adding that to its $409 million domestic cume, the game adaptation has hit the $909.6 million global cume. It is projected to earn between $950 million and $1 billion in its global run.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

