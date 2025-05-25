Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, featuring Tom Cruise as the iconic character Ethan Hunt, has already set the cash registers ringing. Before the domestic release, the magnum opus witnessed its early rollout in selected overseas territories. On Friday, it arrived in North America (USA and Canada) and registered a solid opening day, pushing it through the first significant milestone. Amid this, the question is: Will the film become successful despite its exorbitant budget? Let’s discuss it below!

The latest action entertainer is said to be a swansong of Mission: Impossible and serves as the 8th installment of the franchise. With Ethan Hunt returning for the last time, the makers went all out in terms of expenses. The film has been made on a grand scale and is one of the most expensive films ever made.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning carries an exorbitant cost

Being the final installment, the makers reportedly spent a whopping $400 million on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Yes, you read that right! The film is carrying a mind-blowing budget of $400 million, putting it ahead of biggies like Avengers: Endgame ($356 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($350 million). With such a budget, the film is carrying a huge burden on its shoulders.

Combining the early rollout in selected overseas centres and the solid opening day in North America, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has already crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. From here, the $500-$600 million mark looks comfortable with favorable word-of-mouth. However, the film needs much more than that.

How much Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning needs to become a box office success?

Considering the budget and all other expenses, recovering the budget won’t be enough for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. To become a clean success at the worldwide box office, it should aim to earn at least $800-$850 million globally.

The target isn’t easy for Tom Cruise’s magnum opus

Earning $800-$850 million globally isn’t easy for Tom Cruise’s magnum opus. The biggest hurdle in its way is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which is already enjoying an upper hand among exhibitors, especially in the domestic market. Lilo & Stitch is expected to stay ahead in a clash and significantly dent Mission: Impossible 8. It will also face competitors in the coming weeks, including From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

So, securing a clean success tag for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning won’t be easy. However, it is possible if the film displays an extraordinary hold for weeks.

