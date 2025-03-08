Actor Nani has proved himself to be one of the most versatile actors in Telugu cinema. He has done a great job choosing scripts that impress the audience. He has proved his mettle at the box office not just as an actor but also as a producer.

Nani debuted in Telugu cinema with Ashta Chamma (2008) and then made a great name with his critically acclaimed performances in films like Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy. He is called a Natural Star for a reason.

Not many know how his journey to stardom began. It all started with a film called Dhee Ante Dhee. But for unknown reasons, this film never saw light. The movie remains one of the least-known chapters in Nani’s career, as it was put on hold for several reasons.

While there are few details, the plot of this unreleased film is intriguing and offers a glimpse into the creative world of imagination. It is unclear what caused this film to be shelved. Be it money issues, creative differences, or production issues, it ultimately met abandonment with only whispers of existence.

The memory of The Paradise star’s original project has been further obscured by the fact that the title Dhee Ante Dhee was completely unrelated to a movie released in 2015 starring Srikanth and Sonia Mann and was directed by Srinivasa Rao Jonnalagadda.

The film is only fiction in reality, and the only truth is that there are no concrete details available about the plot or cast of the shelved Dhee Ante Dhee, except for imagining how it would have been if Nani had indeed been the lead.

With Nani’s innate talent for comedy and emotional range, the film would have likely been a concoction of humor, romance, and emotion, a mixture that has served some of his later films well. Should Dhee Ante Dhee have been completed, Nani would probably have been presented as a new face.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatadhara First Look Out! Sonakshi Sinha Makes Tollywood Debut In A Fierce Avatar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News