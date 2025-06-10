Housefull 5 is surpassing all odds and shining bright at the Indian box office. In only four days, it has entered the 100 crore club. That’s not it! Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller has also axed Kesari Chapter 2 to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the top 10.

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India on day 4?

Fans were worried that Akshay Kumar starrer would follow the route of Salman Khan’s Sikandar because of the mixed reviews. But it withheld itself very well on the first Monday, accumulating 13.15 crores. The net box office collections in India landed at 104.98 crores after four days.

Housefull 5 will witness another big day of the cards. The production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has announced 50% off on tickets in both the Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B formats. It is already the #1 audience choice in Bollywood, and with the discounted prices, an upward graph is inevitable.

Housefull 5 beats Kesari Chapter 2

It was Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar as his comedy thriller was competing against his courtroom drama to steal the #5 spot. Housefull 5 has successfully surpassed Kesari Chapter 2’s lifetime collection at the Indian box office.

The next target is Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which concluded its journey earning 129.95 crores in India. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is only 25 crores away and would ideally achieve that feat in the next 2-3 days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 177.27 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Housefull 5 – 104.98 crores* Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.38 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 71.17 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

