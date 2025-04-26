Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain led Ground Zero has still not picked up the required pace at the box office. It isn’t the case of a solo run as Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 are constantly impacting the footfalls. The action thriller has witnessed minimal growth on day 2. Scroll below for the early trends.

Day 2 Early Estimates!

The word-of-mouth has been highly positive. It is a blessing in disguise that Emraan Hashmi’s film based on terrorism released amid the Pahalgam attack. The footfalls are yet not at peak. On day 2, Ground Zero made earnings in the range of 1.75-2.25 crores. It witnessed a 46-87% growth compared to 1.20 crores earned on the opening day.

The two-day total now concludes around 2.95-3.45 crore net. There’s one more day left in the opening weekend. Hopefully, the Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial will see a good growth tomorrow, in order to gain a respectable 3-day total.

Surpasses opening weekend of Superboys Of Malegaon

In only two days, Ground Zero has left behind the opening weekend collections of Superboys Of Malegaon. Adarsh Gourav starrer had minted 1.82 crore in its first 3-days. However, that’s certainly not a achievement for a film starring Emraan Hashmi.

It should have ideally competed with The Diplomat (13.45 crores), Deva (19.43 crores). However, it may not even be able to match upto Emergency (12.26 crores), Fateh (10.71 crores) and Badass Ravi Kumar (9.72 crores).

More about Ground Zero

Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production banner, Excel Entertainment. It also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi starrer is based on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. He led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba, was killed.

The action thriller was released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

